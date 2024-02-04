Kubuntu 24.04 LTS Is Switching to the Calamares Installer by Default

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 04, 2024,

updated Mar 22, 2024



As you may know, Canonical will launch its 10th Ubuntu LTS release this year, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS a.k.a. the Noble Numbat, and most of the official Ubuntu flavors will follow suit and also offer an LTS (Long Term Support) release, including Kubuntu, of course.

One of the cool changes in the upcoming Kubuntu 24.04 LTS release will be the switching to the Calamares universal graphical installer by default. Lubuntu is the only official flavor already using Calamares and now Kubuntu will be the second starting with the Noble Numbat series.

OMG Ubuntu:

Kubuntu 24.04 LTS Won’t Use KDE Plasma 6.0 Kubuntu Council member Rick Timmis shared an overview of a recent meeting at which it was “unanimously agreed” to, among other things, prepare an alpha of KDE Plasma 6 targeting the 24.10 release due October rather than April’s LTS release. Ubuntu Studio lead Erich Eickmeyer also refers to the agreement on Discourse, confirming that “the Kubuntu Council voted unanimously to stay on Plasma 5 for the time being.” “I’m the leader of Ubuntu Studio, which also uses Plasma, and would’ve had something to say about any last-minute (at this point) transitions with a lot of panic in my voice”, Eickmeyer adds.

The Register:

KDE 6 misses boat to make it into Kubuntu 24.04 The next major release of KDE Plasma is getting close, but not close enough for the next major Ubuntu release. The Kubuntu developers have posted an update about their plans over the next couple of releases, including the forthcoming Ubuntu LTS release, "Noble Numbat," expected on April 25. The big news is played down, though. The post says that the following Kubuntu release, 24.10, will have a preview of the new KDE Plasma 6 desktop. That, in turn, indicates that the next long-term Kubuntu will ship with the current release of Plasma, meaning version 5.27. As we reported when Plasma 6 reached beta, this is the last version of KDE Plasma 5, and to a degree it's already on life support. The underlying Qt 5 code is past end of life, and the KDE developers are maintaining their own version for KDE. Officially, KDE 5 is at the end of its life.

Notebookcheck:

Linux distribution Kubuntu 24.04 will use KDE Plasma 5 instead of Plasma 6 The development team of the Kubuntu Linux distribution has recently released information about the upcoming Kubuntu 24.04 LTS ("long-term support") release. The next version of the official Ubuntu flavour Kubuntu will be released at the end of April with KDE Plasma 5.27, although KDE Plasma 6.0 is already scheduled for launch at the end of February. The Kubuntu developers mention several reasons for continuing to rely on an outdated version of KDE Plasma.

The Original Post:

Kubuntu Wallpaper 24.04 – Call for Submissions We are excited to announce a call for submissions for the official desktop wallpaper of Kubuntu 24.04! This is a fantastic opportunity for artists, designers, and Kubuntu enthusiasts to showcase their talent and contribute to the visual identity of the upcoming Kubuntu release.

Linuxiac: