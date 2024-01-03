Red Hat/Fedora/IBM: GDB, RHEL, neovim, dap, and More

At the beginning of December 2023 gdb version 14.1 was released. The feature I’ve waited for is support for the the Debug Adapter Protocol. Today I finally looked into this and got gdb working with nvim-dap.

If you already have setup nvim-dap, it is pretty easy to add support for C/C++ with gdb. First you need to enable DAP for the filetype. I load DAP with lazy only for filetypes I use it for.