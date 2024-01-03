Red Hat/Fedora/IBM: GDB, RHEL, neovim, dap, and More
Red Hat ☛ How lazy debuginfo loading improves GDB and Valgrind
Debugging information, a.k.a debuginfo, relates the machine instructions in an executable or shared library with human-readable information from the binary's source files. This information includes the names of functions and variables as well as the source file and line numbers where these symbols are declared and referenced. Debuggers such as GDB, the GNU debugger, and profilers such as Valgrind use debuginfo to provide developers with richly detailed views into the occurrence of memory errors in a running process or the exact cause of a crash recorded in a core file. To learn more about debuginfo, check out the following articles: Debuginfo is not just for debugging programs and The GDB developer’s GNU Debugger tutorial Part 2.
Red Hat ☛ Exploring x86-64-v3 for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 10
In Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9, we upgraded the instruction set architecture (ISA) baseline to the x86-64-v2 microarchitecture level. For RHEL 10, we are exploring whether we can go a step further, to the x86-64-v3 level.
Andreas Schneider: neovim, dap and gdb 14.1
At the beginning of December 2023 gdb version 14.1 was released. The feature I’ve waited for is support for the the Debug Adapter Protocol. Today I finally looked into this and got gdb working with nvim-dap.
If you already have setup nvim-dap, it is pretty easy to add support for C/C++ with gdb. First you need to enable DAP for the filetype. I load DAP with lazy only for filetypes I use it for.