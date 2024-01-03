Jeffrey Epstein list: Bill Gates Likely Named Soon
-
Hindustan Times ☛ Jeffrey Epstein list: Guide to expected names to be revealed among other highlights
Big names who were linked to influential financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein are soon to go public. After a court ruling, naming and shaming his associates will potentially reveal the extent of his network and implicate influential individuals in his crimes. This list has been a subject of intense speculation and could have profound implications for powerful figures in politics, business, and entertainment in United States.
-
The Scotsman ☛ Epstein Files: Why are documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein being unsealed and what could be in them?
The individuals who are set to be named in the documents will have 14 days to appeal against the judge's decision - meaning they are likely to be released in early January.