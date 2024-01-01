Debian and Torrents, Phosh and Chris Lamb (Former DPL)
Evan Hahn ☛ Torrent snapshot of my open source projects, as of 2024
In short: if you want, you can download a torrent of some of my popular open source projects to help preserve them. This is mostly an experiment.
I maintain many source projects. Most of them have no users, but a few are sorta-popular.
Petter Reinholdtsen ☛ Petter Reinholdtsen: VLC bittorrent plugin still going strong, new upload 2.14-4
The other day I uploaded a new version of the VLC bittorrent plugin to Debian, version 2.14-4, to fix a few packaging issues. This plugin extend VLC allowing it to stream videos directly from a bittorrent source using both torrent files and magnet links, as easy as using a HTTP or local file source. I believe such protocol support is a vital feature in VLC, allowing efficient streaming from sources such at the 11 million movies in the Internet Archive. Bittorrent is one of the most efficient content distribution protocols on the Internet, without centralised control, and should be used more.
Guido Günther: Phosh 2023 in Retrospect
As in 2022 I took another look back at what changed in Phosh in 2023 and instead of just updating my notes why not share it here. In short: While collecting these bits I became really impressed about the progress we made 🚀:
Some numbers Link to heading We were discussing at this years Phosh Community Get Together at Froscon if we should lengthen the Phosh release cycle a bit but we kept the one release per month schedule to get improvements out to users quickly.
Chris Lamb: Favourites of 2023
This post should have marked the beginning of my yearly roundups of the favourite books and movies I read and watched in 2023.
However, due to coming down with a nasty bout of flu recently and other sundry commitments, I wasn't able to undertake writing the necessary four or five blog posts… In lieu of this, however, I will simply present my (unordered and unadorned) highlights for now. Do get in touch if this (or any of my previous posts) have spurred you into picking something up yourself…