Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, Warpstock 2023

Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Josh Bressers: Episode 409 – You wouldn’t hack a train?
Josh and Kurt talk about how some hackers saved the day with a Polish train. We delve into a discussion about how we don’t really own anything anymore if you look around. There’s a great talk from the Blender Conference about this and how GPL makes a difference in the world of software ownership. It’s sort of a dire conversation, but not all hope is lost.
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 545
**media-player-info** , **mhash** , **mlt** from Slackware's **l** software
set.
shasum -a256=60485f4d5a2c66a9092ff7bf088bb2e39dcc1dee3051c4830819ab51593c4c37
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Profoundly Prophetic Prognostications | LINUX Unplugged 543
We make our big GNU/Linux predictions for 2024, but first, we score how we did for 2023. Special Guest: Michael Tunnell.
Arca Noae ☛ Warpstock 2023 videos now available
Videos of Warpstock 2023 presentations from earlier this month, including Arca Noae staff and developers featuring the latest ArcaOS news and how-to sessions are now available on YouTube in the WarpEvents channel.