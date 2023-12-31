Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and GNU/Linux Weekly Roundup

Gentoo Linux, known for its source-based distribution, has now added support for binary packages, aiming to enhance user convenience and accelerate installations, particularly on slower hardware. While most architectures initially offer binary packages for the core system and weekly updates, amd64 and arm64 users benefit from an extensive library of over 20 GB of packages, including popular software like LibreOffice, KDE Plasma, Gnome, and Docker.
Sipeed has introduced a cost-effective ARM-based Single Board Computer, the Longan Pi 3H, which shares a similar form-factor with the Raspberry Pi Zero. This open-source board comes equipped with notable features such as an HDMI port, a GbE LAN port, and wireless capabilities.