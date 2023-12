ScummVM 2.8.0: Mysteries, Mammoths, and Muppets

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2023



We are proud to announce the last release of the year 2023. Please welcome ScummVM 2.8.0 – “Mysteries, Mammoths, and Muppets”.

New games

The team was quite busy working on new engines and enhancing existing ones. The list of supported games grew noticeably, and we now support these additions: [...]

