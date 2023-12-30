Windows 11 vs macOS in 2024 will be a mess, so I'm learning Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2023



2023 is nearly over, and as the end draws near I'm hopeful you get a chance to rest, reminisce and recover from the year.

We're wrapping things up here at Tom's Guide to take a quick break before we get ready for CES 2024, and that entails a fair bit of looking ahead. I've been thinking a lot about our experience watching Windows 11 evolve even as macOS Sonoma arrived this September with some welcome (if underwhelming) upgrades, and I think I've come to a revelation.

It's time to learn Linux.

Before you close this tab mid-chuckle, let me have a few minutes of your time to work through why 2024 is the year I'm committed to learning Linux. Even if it's just the fundamentals, I think getting to grips with this open-source software suite is just the thing to gird me against the experience of opening the door to 2024 and being bombarded by ads for "AI PCs" like a man entering a wind tunnel face-first.

