I have a task at work that involves ingesting blog posts, parsing the titles, and ingesting them from one content management system to another. This script enables showing related blog posts to content on another website. For this task, I wrote a small script. The script is small, but dependable. It saves me hours of work.

The script uses RSS to retrieve information about each blog post. Then, the script uses the API from another content management system to upload the content. There is no specific cadence for running this script, other than our knowing we have significant new content that we want to appear on our main website.