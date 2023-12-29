today's howtos
-
5 Ways to Kill a Process on a Port in Ubuntu Linux
Learning to manage processes and ports using the command in GNU/Linux is quite important if you are planning to use open-source distros, especially for commercial purposes.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install VirtualBox 7.0.x in Ubuntu 22.04/23.10 & Keep it Updated
This tutorial shows how to install Oracle VirtualBox in Ubuntu 22.04 and/or Ubuntu 23.10. VirtualBox is a popular free open-source tool for running different operating systems in virtual machines. The tool is available in Ubuntu system repositories, but old. So, here’s the step by step how to install guide for latest version for beginners.
-
Own HowTo ☛ The most useful apt commands you should know for managing packages in Ubuntu, Debian and GNU/Linux Mint
In this tutorial, you will learn the most useful apt commands that you should know.
apt is the default package manager, which allows you to manage packages on your Ubuntu system and Debian based systems.
-
XDA ☛ How to add a user on Linux
One of the greatest things about PCs, Macs, and ChromeOS devices is that they can be used by multiple users. The same also applies to Linux laptops and devices and to great distributions such as the ever-popular Ubuntu. You can add multiple accounts for different users, like a sibling, a parent, or colleague. You might even want to create a regular user and an administrative user. Thankfully, this is very easy, and you can do it through the graphical user interface (GUI) or the terminal.
-
How free VPNs improve Linux security [Ed: VPN linkspam disguised as "advice" or "news" about "Linux"]