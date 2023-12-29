Vaaman is reconfigurable board with an Efinix Trion T120 FPGA and Rockchip RK3399

The company also mentions that they will provide pre-built images for popular operating systems such as Android 12.1, Debian (Bullseye 11) and Ubuntu (Focal 20.04) to ensure compatibility with various software environments.

In addition, the board is advertised as an open-source hardware project, so the company will share the board’s schematics if the crowdfund campaign is successful. Additional technical details regarding U-boot, Linux Kernel and SDK can be found in the following documentation repository.

