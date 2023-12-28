Microsoft Layoffs Next Month Likely
-
I'm the former Microsoft VP of HR. Here's what executive leadership really thinks about at the end of the year — and why layoffs are so common in Q1
The C-Suite is concerned with the impacts they can have, and the changes they can make that will change the financials of the company. At the scales of time and organization they work, those changes reach far into the future, and deep into the company.
-
Ex Microsoft HR VP says nobody likes firing people during holidays, layoffs are common at the start of a year [Ed: Next wave of layoffs in January before the results?]
"The layoffs may have been pending in the back of the executive's mind for some time. But a layoff around the holidays is in such poor taste that most have been convinced by the HR team to delay it until the new year. The first quarter it is," Williams wrote.
-
Software Companies Finally Had to Care About Profit in 2023 [Ed: Running companies at a loss while Wall Street insists you are worth trillions and people should "invest" in the bubble, benefiting only the insiders (top of the pyramid)]
For much of the last decade, software companies just focused on growing as quickly as possible. That changed in 2023. Profit and operating margin became the industry’s watchwords.
As interest rates climbed and corporate technology budgets got cut, hawking computer applications began to look less like an endless well of expansion. Investors grew tired of the growth-at-all-costs mindset that had dominated the software industry since the great financial crisis.