Linux Foundation now spends only 2% of their revenue on Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2023



Ask yourself this: If there is a foundation named after a specific thing... what percentage of that foundation's revenue would you expect to be spent on said thing?

Let's say... "Save the Orange Trees Foundation". How much of their revenue should be spent on, you know, orange trees? 100%? 50%? 10%?

If "Save the Orange Trees" only spent 2% on "saving Orange Trees"... would you think that something was amiss? Of course you would. And you would quickly wonder what non-Orange-Tree related things that foundation is funding.

With that in mind, let's look at Linux Foundaiton funding of Linux... compared to their investments in "Blockchains" and "Artificial Intelligence".

