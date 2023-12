GNU/Linux Rises to All-Time High in South America This Month, Based on Data From statCounter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2023,

updated Dec 28, 2023



Consider the latest graph's data as OpenDocument Format (ODF) spreadsheet:

Not bad. Belated Christmas present?

Pay close attention to the fourth column from the left. GNU/Linux was at under 1% in 2020. Now it's almost 3%, based on the same firm and analogous data collection methods.

What matters here is the trend.