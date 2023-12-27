Introduction

With the recent release of Qubes OS 4.2, I took the opportunity to migrate to a newer laptop (from a Thinkpad T470 to a NovaCustom NV41) so I had to backup all the qubes from the T470 and restore them on the NV41.

The fastest way to proceed is to create the backups on the new laptop directly from the old one, which is quite complicated to achieve due to Qubes OS compartmentalization.

In this guide, I'll share how I created a qube with a network file server to allow one laptop to send the backups to the new laptop.

Of course, this whole process could be avoided by using a NAS or external storage, but they are in my opinion slower than directly transferring the files on the new machine, and you may not want to leave any trace of your backups.