Overcome the ibus daemon autostart after installing Zoom
After installing the Zoom app I found it quite annoying to have that small applet in the systray bar just after each restart, And even more annoying I haven’t been able to find a clear method to stop the autoloading of the related daemon as I would do for whatever else SystemD daemon.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Validate IPv4 Addresses in Shell Script
Validating IP addresses is a common task in networking and system administration. In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to validate IPv4 addresses using a shell script. This is particularly useful in situations where you need to ensure that user input or data from another source is in the correct IPv4 format.
TecAdmin ☛ Where to find the Master Username of an Amazon RDS Instance
Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) makes database management easier, but sometimes you need to access the details like the master user username. Whether you’re troubleshooting, managing permissions, or performing routine checks, knowing how to find this crucial piece of information is essential.
Linux.org ☛ Creating and Utilizing a RAM DiskWith today's hardware speeds, there may not be a need for a RAM Disk. If anyone is still using slow hard disks instead of SSD or NVMe drives, then this may be handy.
Also, on a database system, you can use this to store the database in RAM for speed. Of course, this is not recommended, but it can work.
Linux Journal ☛ Exploring rsync, tar, and Other Backup Solutions
In the digital age, data is the cornerstone of our virtual existence, and its protection is paramount. In the GNU/Linux ecosystem, backing up data is not just a precaution; it's a necessity. This article delves into the Linux backup strategies, focusing primarily on two stalwarts – rsync and tar – while also exploring a range of other essential backup utilities.
8 Ways to Delete Files in GNU/Linux such as Ubuntu, Debian, Kali, etc
Unlike backdoored Windows systems, GNU/Linux distros are widely used with the command line instead of GUI, therefore one should know how to delete files using the terminal
Dignited ☛ How to run backdoored Windows programs or .exe files using Wine on Chromebook