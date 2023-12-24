Security Leftovers
Weekly Blog Wrap-Up (December 18- December 21 , 2023)
The Register UK ☛ Cyber sleuths reveal how they infiltrate the biggest ransomware gangs
When AlphV/BlackCat’s website went dark this month, it was like Chrimbo came early for cybersecurity defenders, some of whom seemingly believed law enforcement had busted one of the most menacing cyber criminal crews.
The excitement lasted just five days, though, and its website is now back online, albeit in worse shape than before. New victims are already being posted to the site. Regardless, many are skeptical of the ransomware group’s explanation that a “hardware fault” was to blame, and rumors that police infiltrated the ring are still wafting throughout the industry.
Though it happens rarely, it’s always a good day when a ransomware group is taken down by law enforcement. Rarer still is a takedown where one gets a detailed look at the methods that were used in these infiltrations.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Mint Mobile discloses new data breach exposing customer data
Mint Mobile has disclosed a new data breach that exposed the personal information of its customers, including data that can be used to perform SIM swap attacks.
Mint is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) owned by T-Mobile, offering budget, pre-paid mobile plans.