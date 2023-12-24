NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.12.2 available with cards 2.7.2

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2023



Spiky and me are happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 23.12.2 and cards 2.7.2.

[...]

The python interpreter is updated to version 3.11.6.

The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.18.3.

The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26.2 version .

The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 45.2

The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.27.10, Framework 5.112.0 and applications in 23.08.4.

Available browsers are: Firefox 120.0.1, Epiphany 45.1, etc

Many desktop applications have been updated as well like Telegram-desktop 4.12.2, Thunderbird 115.5.2, Scribus 1.5.8, Libreoffice 7.6.3.2, Gimp 2.10.36, etc.

Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.14.334, 4.19.303, 5.4.265, 5.10.205, 5.15.144, 6.1.69 and 6.6.8 and the latest stable version 6.5.13.

