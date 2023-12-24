HandBrake 1.7.2 Improves Automatic Selection of Dolby Vision Level

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 24, 2023



HandBrake 1.7.2 is here about five weeks after HandBrake 1.7 as a modest update that improves the automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level and the performance of the software on Linux systems by removing duplicate graphic assets and reducing file size.

Also for Linux users, this release fixes the file chooser on the Flatpak version of the app to open your Home directory instead of the previously selected directory, fixes the wrong destination path on the last item in the queue, and addresses some memory leaks in the GUI.

