10 Fun Linux Commands to Try When You’re Feeling Bored

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2023



Who said the Linux terminal is boring? Not when you have a list of fun Linux commands to run and have a chuckle. Whether you're just looking to kill some time or explore new Linux programs, these 10 commands will take you on an adventure into the world of Linux entertainment.

Speaking of adventures, did you know that you could run a locomotive train on your Linux terminal? That's what the sl command does. It creates a locomotive train that travels through your terminal window.

Read on