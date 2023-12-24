10 Fun Linux Commands to Try When You’re Feeling Bored

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

HandBrake 1.7.2 Improves Automatic Selection of Dolby Vision Level

HandBrake 1.7.2 is here about five weeks after HandBrake 1.7 as a modest update that improves the automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level and the performance of the software on Linux systems by removing duplicate graphic assets and reducing file size.

Plymouth Linux Graphical Boot Manager Now Better Handles Display Rendering

It’s been more than a year since the last Plymouth release and the devs worked hard during this time to bring us new features like a new plugin called “label-freetype” for rendering text while using a smaller disk footprint for the initramfs, as well as a new splash mode called system-reset splash mode for indicating factory reset progress.

TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 Released with Exciting New Functions

Highlights of TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 include a revamped dashboard that now features more system parameters, including clock speed, fan speed, power consumption, temperature, and currently active graphics mode, a freely customizable fan control (within safe limits), and a display refresh rate reduction.

LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack SmartWatch Kit Built Around ESP32-Pico-V2 MCU

M5Stack released today a smartwatch kit based on a ESP32 microcontroller with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. The portable M5StickC Plus2 includes a tiny LCD screen, 6-axis IMU, support for a LiPo battery and other I/Os for further expansion.

HyperAIBox Compact PCs: Powered by Rockchip 3568 and Rockchip 3588 Processors

Ubuntu Buzz !

Deepin OS Features in a Quick Overview

This article presents a compilation of ten distinctive features of deepin OS served as a gentle introduction for computer and laptop users. It is a stylish, modern, innovative, well-designed, simple and easy to use yet powerful and configurable system everybody can love. If you want to know deepin in brief, then this article is really for you. Please read on!

news

10 Fun Linux Commands to Try When You’re Feeling Bored

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2023

terminal

Who said the Linux terminal is boring? Not when you have a list of fun Linux commands to run and have a chuckle. Whether you're just looking to kill some time or explore new Linux programs, these 10 commands will take you on an adventure into the world of Linux entertainment.

Speaking of adventures, did you know that you could run a locomotive train on your Linux terminal? That's what the sl command does. It creates a locomotive train that travels through your terminal window.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

New Videos: Zorin OS 17, Wayland, and More
Invidious as relay
postmarketOS 23.12 Brings the GNOME 45 Desktop to Linux Phones and Tablets
postmarketOS 23.12 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Alpine Linux-based operating system for mobile devices.
Zorin OS 17 Released with Quick Settings Menu, Spatial Desktop Effects, and More
The Zorin OS team announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17 as the latest stable version for this Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution.
Rhino Linux’s 2023.4 Sets the Stage for a Transformative 2024
Discover new features in Rhino Linux 2023.4, like Unicorn Desktop’s new auto-tiling and improved package management
A yearly review - My 52 most favorite apps for Linux for 2024
It is that time again
Linux 6.7-rc7 and a stable kernel
2 releases, one of which candidate
Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39
Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available
Some New Free Software Project Mini-Overviews at Medevel
some of the more relevant among them
The Wine development release 9.0-rc3 is now available.
Wine Announcement
Darktable 4.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 4.6 open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editor is now available for download with support for new cameras and new features.
 
10 Fun Linux Commands to Try When You’re Feeling Bored
Linux doesn't have to be for nerds only
Red Hat, SparkFun, and More
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
mostly CISA advisories
NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.12.2 available with cards 2.7.2
Spiky and me are happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 23.12.2 and cards 2.7.2
HandBrake 1.7.2 Improves Automatic Selection of Dolby Vision Level
HandBrake 1.7.2 open-source video transcoder software is now available for download with the automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level and the performance of the app on Linux systems.
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Ivan Čukić on C++, This Week in Linux (TWIL), and Hackaday
3 new ones
Raspberry Pi Projects and News
3 new stories
The Maps and Geo Blog: Christmas Maps 2023
progress in Maps, after the last GNOME 45 stable release
Free/Libre Alternatives to Google
2 new articles in LinuxLinks
GNU Health Hospital Management 4.4 released!
release of the 4.4 series from the GNU Health Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) component
today's leftovers
3 more links
today's howtos
probably last batch for a while; merry xmas
GNU Parallel 20231222 ('Sundhnúkagígur')
GNU Parallel 20231222 ('Sundhnúkagígur') has been released
Programming Leftovers
Perl and more
Android Leftovers
Google Is Giving A Surprise Android 14 Battery Boost To Pixel Users
Security Leftovers
only 3 stories for now
today's howtos
some more howtos for today
Enlightenment Desktop Sees New Stable Release
An early Christmas treat has arrived for those seeking Enlightenment — no, not spiritual concept, but the EFL-based desktop shell for Linux and BSD systems
Perl Programming Leftovers
From perl.org
F39 Election Results and FSD meeting recap
Fedora and FSF news
Programming Leftovers
Rust, Haskell, and more
Microsoft and Apple Problems
Opposition news
Mozilla's Demise and Google's Insecure, Bloated Browser
Some browser news
Security Leftovers
mostly dangers
Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi Pico
4 new stories
Announcing Agama 7 and openSUSE Tumbleweed Weekly Review
OpenSUSE news
PostgreSQL: TCapture Replication Server 1.0 Beta
TCapture is a bidirectional multi master replication server based on a 'capture and apply' asynchronous replica engine
today's howtos
a few more for the weekend
Wave: 21th Century Terminal Emulator Designed for Gen Z
currently not available on Windows
autoconf-2.72 released
on behalf of the autoconf maintainers
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Arch Linux vs. Fedora Linux: Which Should You Use
They're both great. It all depends on what matters to you
Graphics: Vulkan Extensions and Wayland
Igalia and IBM
GNOME and LibreOffice in Nepal
Free software stories
Whonix 16 approaching EOL
recommend that all Whonix users upgrade to Whonix 17 before then
Don’t change your login shell, use a modern terminal emulator
a small tool that lets you change the default shell for your current user
today's howtos
another last cluster of HowTos for today
This Week in GNOME: #127 Welcome News
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 15 to December 22
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Cautionary Tales, Led by Microsoft
DRM warningss
Games: Steam Winter Sale and The Talos Principle 2
only 2 from Liam Dawe yesterday
Devices With Linux or Arduino
A few more stories of Open-ish Hardware
Android Leftovers
HyperOS vs Android: these are the new features of Xiaomi OS
Programming Leftovers
Perl, Python, and more
Dev snapshot: Godot 4.3 dev 1
first dev snapshot
Audiocasts/Shows: Libre Space Foundation and BSD Now
2 videos/episodes
EDATEC ED-IPC3020 – A fanless Raspberry Pi 5 industrial computer with an M.2 NVMe SSD, RS485/RS232 interfaces
EDATEC ED-IPC3020 is a fanless industrial computer based on the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with support for an M.2 NVMe SSD up to 2260 in size, RS232 and RS485 serial ports, and stereo audio input and output jacks
Net, Ceph, Gaming, and LF
today's leftovers
Windows TCO Stories
Cracked due to Microsoft
Latest Tails 5.21 Update Addresses Persistent Storage Issues
Tails 5.21 release includes a fix for system partition resizing errors and updated Tor Browser 13.0.7
7 Reasons to Pick Nobara Linux Over Fedora
This article will show you 7 reasons why you should pick Nobara Linux over Fedora
7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Download Managers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Linux Candy: christmasfetch – a festive command-line utility
We only feature open source software in this series
Deepin OS Features in a Quick Overview
This article presents a compilation of ten distinctive features of deepin OS
This week in KDE: Holiday bug fixes
Like last week, the focus remained on getting the megarelrease ready for, well, a mega release
KDE's 6th Megarelease - Beta 2
We are now just over two months away from KDE's megarelease
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PiCar, and More
Various Pi projects/stories
today's howtos
a batch of technical posts
BSD: FreeBSD/armv7 in Qemu, FreeBSD's 2023 in Review, and More
3 BSD-related stories
Tails 5.21
update now
Open-Source Linux Distribution for Blue Teaming
Tsurugi, developed by Giovanni Rattaro
Today in Techrights [Some of the latest articles]
Some of the latest articles
Open Hardware and Ubuntu, Openwashing and Linux Foundation
some more leftovers, long weekend ahead
today's leftovers
3 stories
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
3 more stories
IBM: Fedora on 'Macs' and PHP in RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...
Some Red Hat stuff
New Videos: Makulu Linux and Kdenlive (Akademy 2023 Keynote)
2 new videos
LinuxLinks on ASUSTOR Data Master 4.2 and 5 Best Free and Open Source No-Code Database Tools
2 new articles
Security Leftovers
4 news stories of blog posts
SUSE/OpenSUSE: SLE BCI, Lockdown (Microsoft), and OBS Has New and Improved Ways to Report
SUSE news
today's howtos
many howtos for the day
Weston 13.0 release: Backends consolidation
Weston 13.0 brings multiple fixes and important changes, notably the ability to load multiple backends simultaneously
Thank you for supporting the FSF tech team
First of all, I'd like to express our deep gratitude on behalf of the whole FSF staff for the overwhelming support we received during the recent matching campaign
Announcing Incus 0.4
Just as we’re wrapping up 2023, one last Incus release!
Plymouth Linux Graphical Boot Manager Now Better Handles Display Rendering
Plymouth, the open-source graphical boot animation and logger application, has been updated to version 23.51.283, a release that brings various new features and improvements.
TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 Released with Exciting New Functions
TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability of TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 open-source system tuning app for TUXEDO notebooks.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS like Tor and more
Programming Leftovers
Python, Perl, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and Linux in the Ham Shack
2 new episodes
Android Leftovers
Android’s Nearby Share is getting rebranded ‘Quick Share’
8Devices Noni M.2 WiFi 7 module runs FirmUx embedded Linux distribution
The source code for FirmUX is open-source and available for download, but only to customers
Windows TCO Stories
Cost of Windows
PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.8.4 and rpki-client 8.7
two new releases
Devices and Hardware: OPNsense, Purism, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, SparkFun, and More
BSD and GNU/Linux mostly
Mozilla: Buzzwords, Privacy Pass, Firefox DevTools Newsletter
Mostly Firefox stuff
BSD: FreeBSD, PlayStation 5, and the Desktop
Some BSD news
Graphics: XDC, NVK, and More
4 stories, Linux focus
today's howtos
10 howtos for the morning
Openwashing and Lock-in in 'Open' Clothing
SFC and LF
Linux 6.7-rc8 release (rather than 6.7 final) on December 31
Schedule for final
Security and Windows TCO Stories
also patches and FUD
Openwashing, Games, and More
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Many incidents and such
Mozilla: Pontoon survey results and multiple memory safety bugs
a pair of Mozilla updates
Red Hat / IBM: Training and Outsourcing (to Microsoft)
a couple of new stories
Devices: Avalue, FriendlyELEC, Arduino, Youyeetoo
Devices that are "open" or Linux leaning
today's howtos
only 3 for now
Etnaviv NPU update 13: Don't cross the tensors
serious refactoring of the data structures
Qt 6.7 Beta 1 Released and More Qt News
3 new items
GRUB 2.12 released
GRUB maintainers are proud to announce GRUB 2.12 that has been just released
Today in Techrights [Some of the latest articles]
Some of the latest articles