Open-Source Linux Distribution for Blue Teaming

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2023



The digital forensics and incident response or DFIR landscape is constantly evolving, driven by technological advancements and new cyberthreats. Tsurugi, developed by Giovanni Rattaro, senior cybersecurity expert, and Marco Giorgi, senior DFIR analyst, is an open-source Linux distribution project designed for blue-teaming exercises.

Tsurugi addresses the challenges of tool installation and provides a ready-to-use platform tailored for those in digital forensics, security and law enforcement, offering tools for tasks such as cloning drives, analyzing artifacts, recovering deleted files, tracking browser history and conducting malware analysis, Rattaro said.

