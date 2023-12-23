Digital Restrictions (DRM) Cautionary Tales, Led by Microsoft

All of the above is in a gray area of the law. In many regions it's technically illegal to remove DRM even for personal use, although there are some exceptions. If you intend to resell or share copies, it's certainly illegal to rip commercial, copyrighted, copy-protected videos or eBooks almost everywhere in the world. As it happens, I don't. I just want to watch The Thin Man movies even if I can't replace my DVD player sometime in the future and it's not available on a streaming service. I bought my books and videos, and I have this notion that I want to be able to enjoy them even if their intellectual [sic] property [sic] owners decide I can't.