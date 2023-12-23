Devices With Linux or Arduino
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack SmartWatch Kit Built Around ESP32-Pico-V2 MCU
M5Stack released today a smartwatch kit based on a ESP32 microcontroller with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. The portable M5StickC Plus2 includes a tiny LCD screen, 6-axis IMU, support for a LiPo battery and other I/Os for further expansion.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ HyperAIBox Compact PCs: Powered by Rockchip 3568 and Rockchip 3588 Processors
-
Hackaday ☛ Ultra-Basic Thermal Camera Built Using Arduino Uno
Thermal cameras can cost well into the five-figure range if you’re buying high-resolution models with good feature sets. New models can be so advanced that their export and use is heavily controlled by certain countries, including the USA. If you just want to tinker at the low end, though, you don’t have to spend a lot of scratch. You can even build yourself something simple based on an Arduino Uno!