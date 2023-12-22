Games: Steam Winter Sale and The Talos Principle 2
Steam Winter Sale 2023 is live, along with The Steam Awards voting
It is that time again! Valve launched the Steam Winter Sale 2023 and The Steam Awards are also open for voting for your favourite titles now too.
The Talos Principle 2 gets Steam Deck Verified, plus a big Beta update is out
Need a new puzzle game to add to your collection? Good news for you, as The Talos Principle 2 has now been bumped up to Steam Deck Verified status after testing from Valve.