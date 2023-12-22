Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and Linux in the Ham Shack
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 762: Spilling The Tea
Editor’s Note: We’re excited to announce that Hackaday is the new home of FLOSS Weekly! The TWiT network hosted the podcast for an incredible seventeen years, but due to some changes on their end, they recently had to wind things down. They were gracious enough to let us pick up the torch, with Jonathan Bennett now taking over hosting duties.
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ Linux in the Ham Shack Episode #527: The Weekender CXI
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our departure into the world of hedonism, random topic excursions, whimsy and (hopefully) knowledge.