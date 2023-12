Rhino Linux’s 2023.4 Sets the Stage for a Transformative 2024

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2023



Rhino is a relatively new Linux distro that builds on Ubuntu’s development branch. However, what sets it apart from other Ubuntu derivatives is that it follows a rolling release model. This means it continuously updates with the latest features and improvements.

Today, less than three months after the previous release, the Rhino team announced the new v2023.4 and shared a glimpse of what’s in store for 2024.

