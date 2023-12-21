Release Notes for PoCL 5.0

PoCL now has a new backend (called ‘remote’) for offloading OpenCL commands across a network to one or more servers that are running the ‘pocld’ daemon shipped with PoCL. See the announcement and the documentation for more details.

[...]

AlmaIF backend added a DBDevice backend, which can be used to transparently reconfigure FPGAs from different vendors using a database of bitstreams. This work is from an in-progress research work and can be considered as a preview. The database with the bitstreams is generated by AFOCL project. For more information of the research project, see the publication “AFOCL: Portable OpenCL Programming of FPGAs via Automated Built-in Kernel Management” (NorCAS 2023)

