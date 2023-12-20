QEMU 8.2 Released with Virtio-Sound Device, RISC-V KVM AIA Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 20, 2023



Highlights of QEMU 8.2 include a new virtio-sound device that allows for audio capture and playback from inside a guest machine using the configured audio backend of the host machine, and a new virtio-gpu rutabaga device that allows various abstractions of GPU and display virtualization.

This release also adds ati-vga pixman-less support, adds the ability to migrate virtio-gpu blob=true VM, adds a new zoom-to-fit display option to the GUI, adds support for the “rom” parameter to memory-backend-file, and implements a new “avail-switchover-bandwidth” migration parameter.

