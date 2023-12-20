MuseScore 4.2 Notation Software Just Got an Even Better

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 20, 2023



MuseScore, the popular cross-platform free music notation software, has just released its latest version, MuseScore 4.2, bringing significant updates that are particularly beneficial for guitarists, so let’s look at them.

The new version introduces an advanced guitar bends system, offering visually appealing engraving and highly realistic playback. This update marks a significant enhancement for those involved in guitar music composition and arrangement.

Additionally, MuseScore 4.2 offers improvements that will benefit all users, regardless of their instrument focus. Among these are improvements for scores with multiple parts, enhancing the user experience for complex compositions.

Accompanying this update is the release of a new free instrument pack, “Muse Guitars, Vol. 1,” as part of the Muse Sounds collection. It’s a treasure trove for guitar enthusiasts, featuring a variety of sounds, including steel and nylon six-string acoustic guitars, two electric guitars, and an electric bass.

