Games: Wizordum, Tails of Iron, Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting

Vibrant fantasy retro magical FPS 'Wizordum' is a joy to blast through
Wizordum is a new retro FPS that puts you in the role of a Mage on a quest to track down the source of Chaos. If you adored early first-person shooters, you're going to really enjoy this one. Note: key provided by Stride PR.
The gorgeous Tails of Iron just got a free expansion
Tails of Iron is an epic RPG adventure with punishingly brutal combat and a very bold style, and the developers just surprise-dropped a whole new free expansion to the end-game.
Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting is out now
Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting is the latest DLC available for the popular bullet-heaven horde survival game thingy from poncle and it's a lot of fun. Giving a cross-over of Among Us in Vampire Survivors was certainly an odd choice though, as two very opposite games but it works.
Songs of Conquest now Steam Deck Verified with full gamepad support
Need a new turn-based strategy game with an infusion of RPG mechanics that looks beautiful? Play on Steam Deck or with a gamepad mostly? Check out the latest update to Songs of Conquest!
War Thunder has another major update with 'Air Superiority'
War Thunder, one of my most played games from 2023, had another major free update released with the War Thunder update out now bringing various new top-tier jets into the game. As a reminder first of all: did you know the War Thunder game engine, Dagor Engine, recently became open source? A moved that surprised many!
Check out your 2023 Year In Review on Steam
With 2023 coming to a close Valve have refreshed their Steam Year In Review page, so you can dive in and see everything you did and how it stacks up against others.