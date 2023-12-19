Tux Machines at 200,000+

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2023



HOURS ago we paid our server bills for the 12 months to come (thanks to generous donors who are readers). We eagerly await the coming year as we believe GNU/Linux will exceed 5% "market share", based on recent data and trends.

Our sister site published over 40,000 articles/blog posts and here in Tux Machines we're somewhere near or slightly above 200,000, albeit most pages are not original. Tux Machines is primarily a curated news aggregator, edited by humans to reduce time-wasting and assist readers who pursue news about GNU/Linux and BSD.

Throughout the holidays this site will run as usual, no days off and no vacations abroad for us (I've not been overseas for 5 years already, partly due to COVID-19).

This site is run by about half a dozen people. It's in reliable hands. It is a team effort. It started with one or two people (Susan and Texstar) and the torch or baton is passed on to trusted people who truly care for the platform. None of that "Microsoft loves Linux" propaganda. █