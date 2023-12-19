Mabox Linux proves that old-school Linux is here to stay, and it's free to use

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2023



Back in the early 2000s, I used to jump from window manager to window manager. I was in pursuit of desktop nirvana. That search took me around the entirety of the Linux landscape and, for a while, I remained on a window manager called Blackbox. It was as simple as you could get, with a minimal interface and footprint that made my computer feel as if it had been supercharged with jet fuel and magic.

I cloud look back on that period and say, "Those were the days." But because we're talking about Linux, those halcyon days are not only still around, they are thriving.

One Linux distribution that defaults to Openbox is Mabox. Based on Manjaro, Mabox uses Openbox to perfection, with plenty on the desktop to keep you informed about what's happening with your system. Mabox even gives you two widgets that define all of the keyboard shortcuts necessary to easily interact with the desktop. You'll even find a top bar that gives you access to the desktop menu, which is also accessible via a right mouse click anywhere on the desktop, and a system tray.

