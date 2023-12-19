Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2023



Kumander OS is an innovative, lightweight Debian-based OS. The Debian branch of Linux is one of the oldest and most stable options available.

Even in its infancy, Kumander OS 1.0 — released in July — is a stable computing environment that is fun, easy to use, and filled with all the software you need to be productive. If you do not see what you need, use the included software store apps to add more.

This new release has a standard inventory of Linux games installed. It also comes with the Steam Game Platform waiting in the menu for you to click the install button.

