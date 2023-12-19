Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39

Back in August, we announced that Fedora Linux would soon be available on Apple Silicon Macs. We unveiled the Fedora Asahi Remix at Flock. This is a distribution developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project.

Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available! Based on Fedora Linux 39, the Remix provides a polished experience on Apple Silicon Macs with extensive platform and device support. All MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, Mac Studio and iMac systems with M1 and M2 chips are supported. See the feature matrix on the Asahi Linux website for specifics about individual systems.

Fedora Asahi Remix offers KDE Plasma as our flagship desktop experience, which also features a custom Calamares-based initial setup wizard. A GNOME variant is also available, with both desktop variants matching what Fedora Linux offers. Both KDE and GNOME use Wayland out of the box, leveraging XWayland to support legacy X11 apps.

