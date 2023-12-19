GNU/Linux and Norway (Linux Has Caught Up With Windows)

updated Dec 19, 2023



LAST POST'S main message was, GNU/Linux share had more or less doubled in the past 24 months.

Norway is an interesting if not peculiar case. Being a small population, the data from Norwegian users might be scarce, but this graph is still interesting, even the one which includes Android.

I've downloaded the dataset from statCounter and it looks something like this for Android+ChromeOS+GNU/Linux:

2021-12: 21.31%

18.87%

19.7%

21.37%

27.68%

25.16%

18.23%

15.6%

19.4%

19.38%

17.02%

20.34%

2022-12: 24.86%

21.28%

22.26%

22.38%

20.24%

20.67%

25.92%

25.66%

18.53%

14.87%

17.01%

27.08%

2023-12: 25.99%

That's 4.3% for GNU/Linux (across all form factors, even phones), all-time high of 20.7% for Android, and 0.99% for ChromeOS. Windows is at 27.5%, i.e. only 1.5% higher than "Linux"-based platforms (operating systems). By comparison, Windows was at 37.63% two years ago and "Linux" (combined) at 21%. █