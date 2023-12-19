Armbian Linux Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi 5 Computers

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 19, 2023



This is a true Christmas gift for Raspberry Pi fans as they can now install a fully optimized GNU/Linux distribution on the Raspberry Pi 5 computer, based either on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.

The Debian build is available with the GNOME, Xfce, and Cinnamon desktop environments pre-installed. On the other hand, the Ubuntu-based images are available with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, and Cinnamon desktop environments, as well as with the i3 tiling window manager.

