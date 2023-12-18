today's howtos
DebugPoint ☛ How to Clean Up Flatpak Apps to Clear Disk Space
Here’s how to clean up Flatpak apps to reclaim your precious disk space. Follow along. Flatpak (like Snap) packages run in sandbox mode. By design, it takes a considerable amount of disk space for an individual application, even if it is a smaller one.
The New Stack ☛ Configure Multiple Websites on a Single RHEL-Based Apache Host
DebugPoint ☛ Become A Pro Flatpak User By Learning These Commands
In this article, I will show you various Flatpak commands that make you a pro Flatpak user. Flatpak sandboxed technology is the future of GNU/Linux app distribution. Almost all significant distributions come with Flatpak pre-installed today since the adoption is easy and maintaining it more straightforward.
DebugPoint ☛ How to Install Flatpak Apps in Ubuntu and Other Linux
A beginner’s guide on how to install Flatpak in Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions. What is Flatpak? Flatpak is the new way of distributing apps across the GNU/Linux universe, irrespective of the distribution.
CNX Software ☛ How to use a monitor and USB mouse/keyboard in Promox VE on an defective chip maker Intel Alder Lake-N mini PC
We’ve started to see several Alder Lake-N platforms acting both as a mini PC and a router or network appliance with products such as iKOOLCORE R2 or CWWK x86-P5 which features not only the usual HDMI, USB, and single Ethernet port, but come with multiple Ethernet ports making them ideal to run Proxmox VE to simultaneous run a desktop OS such as Ubuntu 22.04 or backdoored Windows 11 and a headless network OS such as pfSense or OpenWrt.
Own HowTo ☛ How to mount a ssd drive on Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to mount a solid state drive on your GNU/Linux machine.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux – how to install gpt4all on Debian 12 – GPT4All-J: An Apache-2 Licensed Assistant-Style Chatbot: A free-to-use, locally running, privacy-aware chatbot. No GPU or internet required – Asking AI: How to fix democracy?
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-14 [Older] How to install Audacious on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-14 [Older] How to install the Vivaldi browser on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-13 [Older] How to install Google Chrome on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-13 [Older] How to install an unofficial Microsoft Office 365 client on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-12 [Older] How to install Ikemen GO on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-12 [Older] How to install Microsoft Fonts on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-11 [Older] How to install Undertale Yellow on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-11 [Older] How to install WebStorm on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-10 [Older] How to install Thunderbird on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-10 [Older] How to install Wire Desktop on Peppermint OS
Peteris Krumins ☛ 2023-12-10 [Older] How To Get Unlimited Browserling Time