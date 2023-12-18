Scripting on Linux with Garrett Wilke

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2023



I create scripts using a few tools and languages, mostly Bash and Python scripts. I learned how to script using Bash first. After getting Arch installed, I wanted to see if there was a way to automate the install. I was afraid of breaking my install like I had done so many times in the past. I learned that a Bash script is just regular commands you run in the terminal shell, which I had used to install Arch. I created a script that setup Arch for my system with all of my settings. I would test the script in a VM and tweak it until it just worked. At the time, I didn't know how to handle errors and edge cases, so it just brute forced it's way through the install process without any room for other settings or setups. This method I used to initially learn is good if you have a single purpose, but very bad if you want something dynamic.

Read on