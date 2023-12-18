ODROID-M1S review – Part 1: Ubuntu 20.04, V8uS touchscreen display, UPS Kit, and WiFi Module BK5

We will test the installation procedure with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop. Once we turn on the board, the OS selection interface pops up...

That’s because the eMMC flash has been flashed with an installation assistant firmware at the factory so that users can simply connect the power supply to boot the board and select the OS they want to install during the first boot without having to prepare a micro SD card or flash the firmware via USB.

