Updated: GNOME Shell 45.2 Coming to Ubuntu 23.10 Soon

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 16, 2023



GNOME Shell 45.2 was released upstream at the start of December, now Ubuntu’s developers are getting ready to push it out to all users of Ubuntu 23.10.

The packages hit the mantic-proposed repo today so assuming no unexpected issues are found in the next week, the update will roll out to all users via the regular update channel.

As with GNOME Shell 45.1, the latest point release is a bug fix bonanza. All manner of errant issues have addressed, including several that pertain to performance...

Read on