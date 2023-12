This week in KDE: un-flashy important stability work

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 16, 2023



Everyone kept hammering on the bugs this week. As a result, the number of open Plasma 6 issues decreased, and so did the number of older high and very high priority Plasma issues! I’m feeling really good about this release. Daily driving it is already a pleasure. I think it might be a winner.

The “Advanced Power Settings” page in System settings has now been folded up into a sub-page of the “Energy Settings” page (Jakob Petsovits, link)...

