Pop!_OS 22.04 Welcomes PipeWire 1.0.0, COSMIC Desktop Evolves

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 16, 2023



As 2023 comes to a close, Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS, a user-friendly Ubuntu-based Linux distribution, has received important updates, significantly improving multimedia handling and graphics performance.

The most striking among these is a recently released brand-new version of PipeWire 1.0.0 – a modern multimedia framework that handles audio and video streams in Linux. It brings many novelties, which you can learn about in detail here.

In addition, WirePlumber, the session manager for PipeWire, has also been bumped to v0.4.17, and the Linux kernel received an update to the latest and most up-to-date v6.6.6.

