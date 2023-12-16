KDE Android apps porting update

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 16, 2023



Following the recent posts on porting KDE Android applications to KF6, CI/CD changes for APKs and changes to packaging of KDE Android apps here’s an update on where we are meanwhile with switching KDE’s Android apps to KF6.

On Android applications need to explicitly request permissions for accessing certain components or information, such as the camera or the current location. That’s neither new nor related to the transition to Qt 6, but re-testing on a fresh installation on the latest Android version has exposed a few places where we missed these runtime permission requests.

