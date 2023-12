postmarketOS needs your help

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2023



We'd like to announce that postmarketOS is now accepting donations on Open Collective!

This is a big change for us; until now we've accepted donations but have largely discouraged them because frankly we've had little use for them. We thought it was somewhat pointless to ask folks for donations and have the money sitting around waiting for something to happen with it...

But times are changing! And we now have some pretty good reasons for accepting donations!

