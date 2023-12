Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) reaches End of Life on January 25, 2024

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2023



Ubuntu announced its 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) release almost 9 months ago, on April 20, 2023 and its support period is now nearing its end. Ubuntu 23.04 will reach end of life on January 25, 2024.

At that time, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 23.04.

The supported upgrade path from Ubuntu 23.04 is via Ubuntu 23.10. Instructions and caveats for the upgrade may be found at...

