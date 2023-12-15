Thank you for supporting the FSF tech team

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2023



I'm Ian Kelling, a member of the Free Software Foundation (FSF) tech team. First of all, I'd like to express our deep gratitude on behalf of the whole FSF staff for the overwhelming support we received during the recent matching campaign. A big thank you to all who helped us raise a total of $46,500 in contributions and matching gifts. Meanwhile, we hope to keep the momentum going, so that we also reach the year-end fundraiser goal of $375,000 by December 31.

I'm writing to you today to share some of what the tech team has been working on, what our plans are, and a little personal perspective.

I have a twelve-year-old at home, and I asked her: "What should I tell people about free software, and why the FSF is worth supporting?" She immediately responded: "Tell them free software is like having free will. You are free to decide." I'd never heard that, but I think that is a cool way of putting it. I'd elaborate further that we get to individually and collectively decide how we run, modify, learn from, and share the software.

