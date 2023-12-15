Six ways to make your headphones sound better

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2023



So you bought a new pair of headphones, but you feel there’s something missing in the sound. Or maybe you feel your existing pair isn’t delivering the same zing it did when you first got them. Either way, there are a few hacks you can use to get them to sound better. Here are six tips and tricks to make sure your headphones are performing at their sonic best.

Do your headphones come with a dedicated app? If they do, there’s a good chance you’ll find equalizer settings and preset profiles tuned to give you a more customized sound experience. The Fairbuds XL can be linked to the Fairbuds app on your Apple or Android device, with signature presets tuned by the good people at SonarWorks. There are three tailor-made presets inspired by the most popular headphone brands in addition to our bespoke ‘Amsterdam’ preset, unique to Fairphone.

