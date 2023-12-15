Tux Machines

Orbbec’s Persee N1 is an all-in-one 3D camera-computer system

ASROCK reveals AI Mini PCs with up to 16 NPU TOPs performance

9to5Linux

Ardour 8.2 Open-Source DAW Adds Note Tupling, Support for Solid State Logic UF8

Ardour 8.2 is here two months after Ardour 8.1 to add support for new devices, including the Novation LaunchPad X and LaunchPad Mini controllers, as well as the Solid State Logic UF8 USB MIDI / Mackie Control Protocol device.

Ubuntu Buzz !

List of Free Software Licensed Fonts Alternatives to Proprietary Ones

This table presents a comparison between popular (proprietary) and less popular (free) fonts that are typographically similar and can be used as replacements. All free fonts mentioned below are under Free/Libre Open Source Software licenses such as GNU GPL and Open Font License and they are better because although not as popular, they permit both commercial as well as non-commercial purposes and redistribution. This table is written as a part of our continuous efforts in helping people switching to Free Software. Download links are available to the end of this article. See also the companion of this article How To Substitute Fonts on LibreOffice and Ubuntu.

What To Do After Installing Trisquel 11 Aramo

This tutorial will help you with our practical suggestions about what to do after installing Trisquel 11 on your computer and laptop. This is intended mainly for beginner users especially those new in GNU/Linux world. Lastly, we wish easy computing for you with software freedom. Now let's practice.

news

KDE Frameworks 5.113.0

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2023,
updated Dec 15, 2023

KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.113.0.

KDE Frameworks are 83 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the KDE Frameworks release announcement.

This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.

Read on

Linuxiac:

Some New Free Software Project Mini-Overviews at Medevel
some of the more relevant among them
today's howtos
half a dozen for now
Microsoft People Control People From Within ('Secure' Boot and BSOD)
the same old tactic, taking over the rival
Laptop Power Management Issues Still Bug Linux
It’s still not good enough
 
Six ways to make your headphones sound better
So you bought a new pair of headphones, but you feel there’s something missing in the sound
Thank you for supporting the FSF tech team
First of all, I'd like to express our deep gratitude on behalf of the whole FSF staff for the overwhelming support we received during the recent matching campaign
Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) reaches End of Life on January 25, 2024
Ubuntu announced its 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) release almost 9 months ago, on April 20, 2023
14 Best Free and Open Source Linux CRM Software
Here’s our take on the open source CRM software
postmarketOS needs your help
We'd like to announce that postmarketOS is now accepting donations on Open Collective
Fat Finger Shell, Copr, and OBS
today's leftovers
Arduino/Linux on Boards: ESP32, Mixtile, and Fairphone
Some hardware news
Microsoft Antitrust Abuses, Taking Over Domains, Taking Over "Voice of OSI" (Blog of OSI)
Same evil company, new marketing tactics
Free Software and Openwashing Leftovers
FOSS, LF, and browsers
15 Tips for Debugging Issues in the AMD Display Kernel Driver
A self-help guide for examining and debugging the AMD display driver within the Linux kernel/DRM subsystem
Canonical/Ubuntu Blog on OpenAirInterface and System Performance
Some Ubuntu news
Security Leftovers
mostly breaches in this batch
IBM: Xorg, HashiCorp, and Postfix
Some Red Hat and IBM stuff
Microsoft Falling Below 60% in Jamaica's Desktops/Laptops, Below 22% Overall [original]
Android picked up a lot of market share away from Windows
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Qt (proprietary) releases
Qt Design Studio and Qt for MCUs
Security Leftovers
only 5 stories for now
Programming Leftovers
Rust and more
today's leftovers
Mostly FOSS stuff
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, BSD Now, and Bad Volume
3 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for today
A MariaDB Primer and MariaDB spins out SkySQL as an independent, database-as-a-service company
Some mysql/mariadb news
’Patch Level’ Univention Corporate Server 5.0-6 Released
The Germany-based enterprise-focused open-source software company Univention today announced the release of Univention Corporate Server 5.0-6
Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.29 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features
Games: GOG, Fortnite, and Steam
4 new stories by Liam Dawe
Mozilla Planning for MemoryCache Local AI Bot in Firefox
Learn about MemoryCache, an innovation from Firefox that comes as a browser add-on that integrates a conversational AI assistant.
Android Leftovers
Dreaming of wireless Android Auto? Now is the time to get this popular car adapter
7 Reasons Why You Should Prefer Linux OS
Whatever your reasons, here are seven compelling arguments why you should embrace Linux instead
World Snapshot of Android Against Windows 'Market Share' Around the World [original]
Windows is getting harder for Microsoft to charge money for
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.7, Linux 6.1.68, Linux 5.15.143, Linux 5.10.204, Linux 5.4.264, Linux 4.19.302, and Linux 4.14.333
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.7 kernel
Orbbec’s Persee N1 is an all-in-one 3D camera-computer system
The SDK’s compatibility with the Linux operating system
Incus Project Affected by LXD’s Shift to AGPLv3 License
Incus, a fork of LXD affected by Canonical’s licensing shift
Geekbench ML Ported to GNU/Linux
it now supports Linux
My personally handcrafted desktop wallpapers for free as a thank you to all visitors of RealLinuxUser
We are already in the last weeks of 2023 and the holidays are around the corner
Lichee Console 4A RISC-V mini laptop sells for $252 and up
Sipeed provides both Debian and Android 13 images for the portable computer which you can find on the wiki along with a few more technical details
Ubuntu Update Adds Support for 118 New Emoji
A brown mushroom, a slice of lime, and a fiery phoenix
Xorg being removed. What does this mean
You may have seen the news that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 plans to remove Xorg
Performance engineering on Ubuntu leaps forward with frame pointers by default in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu’s long standing reputation for performance is rooted in our commitment to delivering the latest code, kernels and compilers
GNU/Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Some Linux links or news
Release of IvorySQL 3.0 and Pgpool-II 4.5.0
posgres releases
Devices/Embedded Linux: Timesys, Wind River, and Pimoroni
Takeover and more
Qt Creator 12.0.1 and Adware From Qt (Proprietary Now)
2 updates from Qt
Security and Windows TCO
incidents and breaches
China Launches Satellite with Real-Time Linux Kernel Subsystem Written in Rust
The Tianyi-33 satellite, launched by China, features a unique dual-kernel architecture with a real-time Linux kernel written in Rust.
Security Leftovers
With Linux focus
LWN on Rust and Linux
Now that paywall has lapsed
Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.4 as the third ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Increase Reader Engagement with ActivityPub Plugin
I’ve had a blog for almost two decades and in the last ten years I’ve noticed that the comment activity on my blog has decreased significantly
Programming Leftovers
R and more
today's leftovers
hardware focus
Security: Outsourced Computing, OpenSSF, Istio, and More
Some security-related news
F39 Elections Voting is now Open!
Links to candidate interviews
Carbonyl: A Chormium-Based Browser Made for Your Terminal
can also run through SSH
PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.1 Released
The PostgreSQL pgJDBC project has a new release. This release deals with a few regressions
Debian: Rescatux Introduction and Freexian Report
a pair of Debian-related articles
GNOME: Outreachy Summer of Labour (GSoC)
GNOME and programs
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and mintCast
2 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for this evening
Windows TCO Leftovers
Some Microsoft-induced issues
Android Leftovers
Desktop Chrome browsing will soon be the default on premium Android tablets
Maintenance release: Godot 4.2.1
This first maintenance release fixes a number of platform compatibility issues introduced in Godot 4.2, which should make it much easier to upgrade from 4.1 or start new projects on all platforms
List of Free Software Licensed Fonts Alternatives to Proprietary Ones
This table is written as a part of our continuous efforts in helping people switching to Free Software
LibreOffice 24.2 Beta1 is available for testingLibreOffice 24.2 Beta1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2024
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS links and some BSD
Programming Leftovers
also some on education and licences
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
half a dozen new stories
Web Browsers/Web Issues and Mozilla
3 stories of relevance
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Cost of Microsoft Systems (Windows TCO)
cautionary tales
Games: DOOM, Bundlefestive, Steam, and More
10 stories, mainly but not only from Liam Dawe
today's howtos and technical posts
over a dozen for now
Android Leftovers
10 Emergency Alerts on Android devices within 50 minutes
Inkycal v3 is a Raspberry Pi-Powered ePaper Dashboard for Your Desk
Aceinnolab has made the software open source under the reciprocal GNU General Public License 3
LibreOffice Alert: Update Now to Fix Two Critical Vulnerabilities
Update to the latest version of LibreOffice now (7.6.4 or 7.5.9) to fix two critical vulnerabilities.
25 Best Text Editors for Ubuntu and Other Linux
We review the best of Linux text editors available today with their features and installation guides.
Angie 1.4.0 Web Server Aligns with Nginx 1.25.3 Functionalities
Angie 1.4.0 debuts with enhanced HTTP/3 support, MQTT handling, and refined server recovery, plus all Nginx 1.25.3 features
Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETA Release
This is the BETA release for Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia”
14 Best Free and Open Source Linux System Profilers
For Linux, there are a number of good utilities that offer the same type of information
Kate KF6 Status
Thanks to the help of our contributors the current state of Kate for the upcoming first Qt & KF 6 release looks very promising
Security Leftovers
GNU/Linux patches and some new incidents
LXD now re-licensed and under a CLA
Per the commit message performing the re-licensing, all further contributions will be under the AGPLv3 license and all contributions from Canonical employees have been re-licensed to AGPLv3
Linux vger mailing list migration to subspace.kernel.org
mailing list moving
Linux Mint 21.3 and Zorin 17 are beta buddies
Irish software projects gear up for latest iterations
2024 and the Linux Desktop: Cosmic, KDE Plasma 6, and Linux Mint News
Linux has been increasing its share of the desktop market, but 2024 promises a number of developments that could propel it to its best year yet....
Linux Blamed for Everything (Even Unpatched Systems, Years-Old CVEs)
FUD tactics?
Microsoft: Down From 100% to 7% in Just Over a Decade (Vietnam) [original]
the media barely ever mentions this