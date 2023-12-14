Devices/Embedded Linux: Timesys, Wind River, and Pimoroni

Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), a leader in the development of foundational, open architecture software solutions for the Mission Critical Edge, today announced the acquisition of Timesys Corporation (Timesys), a provider of development tools, cybersecurity solutions, and differentiated software engineering services for open-source embedded and edge software applications.

[...]

“Lynx’s mission is to improve the economics of designing, deploying, and servicing high-assurance edge software solutions,” commented Tim Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Lynx. “Increasingly, our customers leverage Linux-based solutions alongside safety-critical software within mixed-criticality systems. The addition of Timesys’ development and cybersecurity tools and its Linux engineering services enable Lynx to support our customers more effectively across a full spectrum of complex edge and embedded software needs. I’m thrilled to welcome the Timesys team to the Lynx family.”