Devices/Embedded Linux: Timesys, Wind River, and Pimoroni
Business Wire ☛ Lynx Software Technologies Announces Acquisition of Timesys Corporation
Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), a leader in the development of foundational, open architecture software solutions for the Mission Critical Edge, today announced the acquisition of Timesys Corporation (Timesys), a provider of development tools, cybersecurity solutions, and differentiated software engineering services for open-source embedded and edge software applications.
“Lynx’s mission is to improve the economics of designing, deploying, and servicing high-assurance edge software solutions,” commented Tim Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Lynx. “Increasingly, our customers leverage Linux-based solutions alongside safety-critical software within mixed-criticality systems. The addition of Timesys’ development and cybersecurity tools and its Linux engineering services enable Lynx to support our customers more effectively across a full spectrum of complex edge and embedded software needs. I’m thrilled to welcome the Timesys team to the Lynx family.”
Yahoo News ☛ Wind River Continues Long-Standing #1 Ranking in Edge Operating System Platforms
CNX Software ☛ $14 Pimoroni NVMe Base adds an M.2 PCIe socket underneath the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
Pimonori has started to take pre-orders for the NVMe BASE add-on board that adds an M.2 PCIe socket underneath the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with support for M.2 NVMe SSDs and M.2 Hey Hi (AI) accelerators with 2230, 2242, 2260, or 2280 sizes. It’s not the first M.2 expansion board for the Raspberry Pi as the PineBerry Pi HatDrive TM1 and BM1 add-on boards launched last month can also do that either on top of on the bottom of the Raspberry Pi, but the NVMe BASE is quite cheaper at just 13.50 GBP inc. VAT or $14.29 ex. VAT at the time of writing.