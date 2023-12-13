Microsoft: Down From 100% to 7% in Just Over a Decade (Vietnam)





IT CAN be quite fascinating to see not just the transition in domination over the operating system (and thus domination over the users of it).

It's also very fascinating that the media barely ever mentions this.

As it turns out, there are countries where Windows used to be very dominant (it was measured at 100% back in 2009 in Vietnam). Now? The Windows - or any Microsoft system for that matter - market share fell to 10% and it was measured at about 7% only months ago.

It's worth taking note of Android being measured at 56% in Asia, at least based on this one firm. █